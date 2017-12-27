Hey, Product Hunters!
Sign up today and get $100 off your Crypto Tax Prep & Accounting package, including our Accuracy Guarantee, 100% free audit assistance, year-round support, and free access to your tax returns at any time. Use Code “HUNT100” at checkout.
BITCOIN & CRYPTOCURRENCY CPAs.
Tax Preparation and Accounting
(844) 426-1040
BITCOIN & CRYPTOCURRENCY CPAs.
Tax Preparation and Accounting
(844) 426-1040
Your Trusted Source for Crypto Tax Prep.
WHAT WE DO.
As the first and only national FinTech firm to offer bitcoin and crypto tax preparation and accounting, we have the most experienced bitcoin and crypto tax preparation practice in the country. Our tax returns are 100% prepared by US-based licensed Certified Public Accountants, no fly by night tax preparers here. Our clients include miners, day traders, casual investors, early adopters, and businesses accepting bitcoin as a payment method. We prepare taxes for clients in all 50 states.
Expert CPA Prepared Returns
Accuracy Guarantee
100% Free Audit Assistance
Security is Built In
Year Round Support
Free Anytime Tax Returns Access
We Work With All Types
of Cryptocurrency,
Not Just Bitcoin.
Our CPAs help clients with income from all types of cryptocurrencies, not just bitcoin. A short list of the cryptocurrencies we’ve worked with includes Ether, Ripple, Dash, Litecoin, Monero, Steem, NEO, IOTA, EOS, zCash and many other altcoins.
*Don’t forget, the Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold forks are also
taxable events if you received and sold them.
Tax Prep + Accounting.
Calculating your capital gains or losses for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies isn’t always straightforward. To accurately calculate your crypto and pay the least amount of tax legally possible you would need to know the cost-basis of every token you own, track every profit and new basis when you spend or sell, and be able to work out the best way to identify your trades to optimize your taxes. Let our CPAs do it for you.
We have joined our crypto accounting services with tax preparation, so you get the best service available. We will provide you with easy to use tools to see your profitability, keep track of your profits even for the most sophisticated traders. Then, we compile that into your tax return that includes all of your other income, adjustments, credits, and deductions.
Our process is simple and easy, yet powerful and effective.
HAPPY TAX GUARANTEE.
STEP 1
Purchase Your Crypto Tax Prep + Accounting package. If you have any questions prior to making your purchase, send us an email or give us a call.
STEP 2
Your crypto tax prep expert will reach out to you to explain the process in detail. We can’t file until January but we will work with you to get your accounting wrapped up sooner.
STEP 3
Sit back & relax. We will take care of doing your crypto accounting and filing your tax return and make sure that you’re paying the smallest amount of taxes legally possible.